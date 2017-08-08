 »   »   » I Didn't Have Any Apprehension To Dance: Rajkummar Rao

He may have been mostly associated with off-beat indie cinema but actor Rajkummar Rao said he would love to be seen in a typical Bollywood film that involves dance and music. In his latest film, Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actor will be seen dancing along with co-stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana.

While both, Sanon and Khurrana have done the song-and- dance routine in films, this is fairly a new terrain for Rao who insisted he always loved dancing.



"I didn't have any apprehension to dance. I used to dance a lot while growing up, that's how I started doing my stage activities. But when I fell in love with acting, I forgot everything else. Once you're a dancer, you're always a dancer. People get happily surprised that 'oh he can dance too,'" Rao told PTI.



To which, Sanon said, "He dances very well. If you watch him in the song, he is having a blast, he is carefree." The Trapped actor said he did not have any disdain towards dancing in films.



"I always wanted to be an actor and act. You can then add your 8-pack abs, learn horse riding and everything. I am still exploring acting and if someone wants me to dance, probably I can give them that as well."



"I love dancing, I am open to it. If somebody wants me to dance, I'll do it all over again." Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release on August 18. The film chronicles the story of a lively young small town girl and her equations with her family and the two men vying for her attention.