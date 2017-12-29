 »   »   » I Don't See Tubelight & Jab Harry Met Sejal As Commercial Films: Rohit Shetty

Many people were surprised when films like Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan respectively, bombed at the box office.

However, Rohit Shetty says that he does not consider these films as commercial films. Read what he told Film Companion in a recent interview.

Just Because You Have A Big Star... ''What has happened is that just because you have a big star, you tag it as a commercial film. I don't see Tubelight as a commercial film. Whereas Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is a commercial film -- you can make out, there is action, there is song and there is everything what a Salman Khan film should be like." It's A Wrong Theory "I don't see Jab Harry Met Sejal as an out and out Shahrukh Khan commercial film. So you can't call these two films commercial. And other than that what happened this year was that a lot of people took back-foot, Oh, commercial is not going to work, which is a wrong theory altogether. A good commercial film will always work." I Make Commercial Films "The kind of films I make are for pan-India. There's a large segment of the audience which come and see these kind of films, commercial films...'' ''I make commercial films keeping in mind my audience which is largely family audience and mass audience and I try to cater them every time. It's just going right all the time... That's all I can say. I try to cater to a segment of audience which I know (would like my cinema)." Rohit Also Praised Rajkummar Hirani "I have a lot of respect in my heart for him because I think he is the only director who can pull off a commercial film with so much value and so much of message. He is the only commercial director who can cater everyone.'' ''If you watch a Raju Hirani film, it has everything. The class that Raju Hirani brings in is amazing. I think he is the finest director we have in our country or in the world I would say.''

