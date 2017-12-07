 »   »   » BUT WHY? I Have Never Been Approached For Any Shahrukh Khan Film: Vidya Balan

Shahrukh is Vidya Balan's favourite Khan. Unfortunatley, in her 12-year old career, she never got an opportunity to work with the king of romance.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Vidya Balan said that she would love to do a relationship film with Shahrukh Khan.

No One Offered Me A Film Opposite Shahrukh "I have never been approached for any Shahrukh film." I Will Happily Do A Film With Khans "It's not like I'm averse to doing a film with the Khans. I will happily do a film with any of them. But my role also needs to be proper because I'm extremely particular about that." On Working With Shahrukh "For us to come together, the characters need to suit us, too. It has to be something like an Ijaazat with Shahrukh.'' A Mature Love Story ''I would love to do a relationship film with him, which is that sort of a mature love story.'' Something Like Ijaazat ''I think Ijaazat will be a fantastic film, if made in today's times as well."

Earlier too, while promoting a film, Vidya Balan had said, "If any good script comes where the presence of both the actors (Shahrukh and I) is justified, then definitely I would love to do.''

