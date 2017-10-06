 »   »   » I Have Never Done Anything For The Love Of Money: Shahrukh

The 51-year-old actor, who is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, said he is the same lower middle class boy, who still believes he got more than what he desired.

"(Money) never did and it never will. I am well to do and God has been kind to me in every aspect of my life - professionally, economically and financially and more than that emotionally I have never ever done anything for the love of money.

"I say this from the point of view of a lower middle class boy, who has had much more than he had imagined or dreamt of in the wildest of dreams. People may think I am an entrepreneur, but I have never done anything for the liking or love of money. I do things because I love doing them," Shah Rukh told reporters here at the launch press conference of his upcoming show "TEDTalks India - Nayi Soch".

The actor said youngsters today must understand that money is the least important thing that should drive them towards their goals.

"I would say this to every youngster that if you desire to do something one of the things that we surely follow is money but (I think) it is the least important gaps that we try to fill in when we try to do something as work, job or love and hobby."

Shah Rukh said he is excited about the upcoming inspirational talk show and hopes people will connect with it as much as he does.

"I did TED Talks is perhaps the closest things to my heart I am not saying this because Uday Shankar and Gaurav are friends or Chris as they are good to me I say it genuinely. I hope people also love it as much as I do. It is important for me that this gets loved by everyone," he said. With Pti inputs.