 »   »   » I Have No Time For A Baby; Each Film I Do Is A New Baby: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan gave a brilliant performance in the movie Tumhari Sulu. The film received good reviews from the critics and also performed well at the box office. The actress who have been married for five years was recently asked about increasing her family.

To which the stunning actress replied that she has no time to think about the babies. Vidya Balan told HT, ''Oh, I have no time for a baby. Each film I do is a new baby; [so], I have 20-odd babies (laughs). Right now, I'm focused on doing more and good work."

Talking about her upcoming birthday on January 1, 2018, she said, "Since I'm turning 39, I've been telling my friends that I want to do something crazy, as this is my last birthday before the landmark 40. And I'm quite a bore when it comes to these things, so I'm waiting for them to organise something crazy. Let's see who comes up with a fun idea - my friends or my husband Siddharth (Roy Kapur)."

When asked about the success of Tumhari Sulu, Vidya revealed, ''This year has proved that nothing works as well as content does. Of course, when great content is backed by a great director and a great star, it's a great combination. But it's time we understood that only big stars don't guarantee anything, anymore.''

