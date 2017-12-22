 »   »   » What Made Salman Khan So Angry? I Heard Something Like I Was Ill Which Was Sh*T

A few years back, Salman Khan was suffering from a painful facial nerve disorder, Trigeminal neuralgia. The disease is also known as a suicide disease because many patients develop suicidal tendencies due to unbearable pain.

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, Salman talked about the disease and said that he is not suffering from it anymore and was surprised when someone wrote that he was ill.



When Asked About Trigeminal Neuralgia "That's done. Nothing like that. I heard something like I was ill which was sh** but it is just that I need to be careful."

But I Need To Be Careful "So I have to take care that I don't put a lot of pressure on my head, that means I cannot bend, can't do headstands, be upside down ... why would I want to be upside down, anyway (laughs), so I have no problem with that.''

It's Like A Miracle ''But If I have to do a summersault, I can do that because as long as the blood is not flowing into your brain, if there is anything quick, then it is not a problem. But the Trigeminal Neuralgia being cured is like a miracle. That is the most painful thing I have been through in the 7 and half years. "

Still Salman Took A Lot Of Pain To Shoot For TZH Talking about it, director Ali Abbas had told told Hindustan Times, "Shooting here (Minus 22 Degree Celsius In Austria) meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence.''

Salman Even Developed A Health Issue ''Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence. Since the shoot here was scheduled during winter, temperatures at minus 22 degrees celsius brought tough challenges.''

Thigs Might Look A Lot Easier "What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is. Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve. For a significant chapter in Tiger Zinda Hai, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen.''

He Added... "We had expertise on our side, since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest James Bond film Spectre. In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully.''



Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai has hit the screens today (22 Dec).