 »   »   » I Pray My Son Is Not Like Me, Here’s Why Sanjay Dutt Said This About Shahraan..

From drug addiction to legal troubles Sanjay Dutt has seen a lot in his life and the actor hopes his son does not become like him.

At the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit, Dutt said he cannot afford to bear the pain his father went through because of his tumultuous life.

"My father raised us as normal children. I was sent to a boarding school, I went through the grind. And I am the same way with my children.

"I try to teach them the values of life, give them 'sanskaar', and teach them (that) respect for elders is very important even if they are your servants. And that you have got to value life. I only pray my son is not like me. Because what my dad went through, I don't want to go through that," Dutt said.

The actor has three-year-old son Shahraan and daughter Iqra with wife Maanayata Dutt. He also has a daughter, Trishala, from his first wife Richa Sharma.

The actor will be seen next in 'Bhoomi'. The movie marks his first after his release from prison last year.

Credits: PTI