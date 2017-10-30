 »   »   » I Was Impressed By Kishore Kumar's Way Of Talking & Walking: Piyush Mishra

They are known for their excellent comic timing, but actors Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Piyush Mishra believe making people laugh through films is a tough job.

The trio, who took part in a panel discussion titled 'Cinema Ka Hasya Rang' recently said humour has different meaning for everyone.

"Humour is subjective. Some people used to like Mehmood sir but in all honesty I have never laughed on his jokes. I was never impressed by the antics that he did on-screen.

"However, in case of Kishore Kumar, I was impressed by his way of talking and walking. That is why he is a Bollywood legend," said Piyush.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor added that it is hard to write and perform comedy on-screen.

"It is difficult to make a farce in cinema. It is a difficult job to make people laugh."

Joining the discussion, Rajpal said that as a comedian his aim is never to hurt sentiments and all he wants is to make people laugh.

"We do art, and in art there is a presentation. And the presentation which gets an applause, is respectful. I don't think that in humour and jokes, in whatever way they are done, there is any kind of disrespect."

Agreeing with his colleague, Sanjay added, "People always laugh at the person who falls after he slips on a banana peel. PTI

