 »   »   » If Your Ex Is An AS****E, Friendship Is Not Possible! Is Bipasha Basu Talking About John Abraham?

Many believed that Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were made for each other but the two shocked everyone when they revealed about their break-up.
Later, John Abraham married Priya and Bipasha Basu tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover. In a recent interview to HT, Bipasha said a shocking thing about being friends with her ex.
I Was Dating Only One Person For The Longest Time
''I'm pretty old school, and for the longest time I was dating only one person (John Abraham).''
Haven't Had Too Many Boyfriends
''I haven't had too many boyfriends, when I was single, it seemed like I was 16 again.''
I Was Actually Scared
''Because every single boy who was my friend or even who wasn't asked me out. And I was actually scared and shy.''
I Avoided The Dating Game Because...
''But my friends were very protective of me; they rejected all the boys saying some were too short, too tall, bad teeth. They were really mean, but I avoided the whole dating game that time thanks to them.''
On Being Friends With An Ex
See if your ex is an as****e it's not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn't gel well between you then of course it's possible, but it depends.
We wonder what John has to say on this!
