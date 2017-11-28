 »   »   » IFFI 2017: Akshay Honours Amitabh Bachchan: America Might Have Superman, We’ve The Angry Young Man

Akshay Kumar, who was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India, honoured Amitabh Bachchan with the prestigious Film Personality Of The Year award in a very quirky way, leaving the crowd in splits.

"America might have Superman, Batman, Spiderman... we Indians have got the Angry Young Man," said Akshay at IFFI closing ceremony.

You're The Father Of Industry: Akshay To Big B All praise for Bachchan, Akshay said, "I have done several films with you and in many, you have portrayed the role of my on-screen father. You've played the role of father to many other heroes too. So, today, I would like to officially say that you are the father of our industry. We have learned so much [from you]." Akshay Always Looks Up To Big B He further added, "Aapki har salah main apne paas rakhta hoon. Aapki salah ke chakkar mein main Gujarat kareeban 10 baar ho aaya hu kyunki aap kehte rehte hain na ‘Padharo Hamare Gujarat Mein. Kuch Din to Gujaro Gujarat Mein," laughed Akshay. Sidharth Malhotra’s Post For Big B "An actor, a gentleman, an inspiration that transcends generations,There is only one Amitabh Bachchan ! I feel blessed to be an actor in the same era as you sir ,today's performance was a small thank you from your biggest fan, Love you Amitabh Bachchan sir." Salman & Katrina At IFFI Among others, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was also present at IFFI. The duo was seen posing for a group picture with Akshay Kumar, Big B, Sidharth Malhotra, Smriti Irani and others.

All Picture Courtesy: Twitter

