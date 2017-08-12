 »   »   » IFFM 2017: Aamir's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali Win It Big, Aishwarya Rai Gets A Special Mention!

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 which was held yesterday turned out to be a star-studded event with the who's who from Bollywood attending the ceremony including Aishwarya Rao Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma among others.

Earlier that day, it was a moment of pride for Aishwarya as she hoisted the Indian national flag along with her daughter Aaradhya, as a part of their 70th year of India's independence at the Federation Square.



Meanwhile, here's the complete list of winners-

