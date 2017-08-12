 »   »   » IFFM 2017: Aamir's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali Win It Big, Aishwarya Rai Gets A Special Mention!

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 which was held yesterday turned out to be a star-studded event with the who's who from Bollywood attending the ceremony including Aishwarya Rao Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma among others.
Earlier that day, it was a moment of pride for Aishwarya as she hoisted the Indian national flag along with her daughter Aaradhya, as a part of their 70th year of India's independence at the Federation Square.
Meanwhile, here's the complete list of winners-
Best Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput bagged the Best Actor award for M.S Dhoni. He was quoted as saying, "Thank you so so much. I'm so honoured. Last time I was in Melbourne it was in 2006 was the Commonwealth Games where I was a backup dancer for the so so beautiful Bollywood stars and this time I'm here to receive the Best Actor Award."
Best Indie Film
The award for the Best Indie Film went to Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha.
Best Film
Pink bagged the Best Film Award.
Best Director
Nitesh Tiwari win the Best Director Award for Dangal. He was overwhelmed for bagging this award and said, "This is my first international award and it will truly be remembered."
Westpac IFFM Excellence in Global Cinema
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was felicitated with the Westpac IFFM Excellence in Global Cinema award. She was quoted as saying, "I'm so humbled and filed with gratitude to be given this award. We as creative people always wish to do more and I'm far far away from resting. As an artist I have so much more to explore but it's great to have this honour. But above all I must thank the fans, who have loved me so immensely and it's because of you we get to live our dream, our passion."