 »   »   » I'm Dying To Work, Want To Play Good Characters: Bobby Deol

He is returning to the big screen after a gap of four years with Poster Boys and actor Bobby Deol says when he was not working, people in the industry assumed he was lazy.

The 50-year-old actor says contrary to the perception, he is "dying" to do more films.



"Every film has its destiny. Even if you have worked hard, after the release one film can change the scenario. I have been waiting, dying to work. When you dont work for so many years, people imagine that you dont want to work or you are lazy or happy and relaxed.



"And to get out of it and work hard is what I am doing and hoping people will see me in a different light," Bobby told PTI.



The actor says for him it is not about being the main cast but playing good characters.



"In Poster Boys, every character is well defined. I have done so many films in which either I have been the main lead or part of the supporting cast. The character has to be interesting enough for me to do a movie," he says.



Bobby, last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2014, is making a comeback with Shreyas Talpades directorial debut Poster Boys, a remake of the Marathi film of the same name.



The actor says as he is returning after four years, it was important for him to do a film that is different yet interesting.

The Gupt actor has not seen the original Marathi film but says when Talpade narrated him the script and his character, he loved it so much that he instantly agreed to come on board.



"The film talks about a topic that usually people shy away from. It is not preachy. When people will see the characters talking in an embarrassing way, they will connect to the film, the story. Also, the script is funny, the humour is inbuilt and so people will enjoy it (film)," he adds.



Poster Boys is a story of three men, who are shocked to find their photos being used as part of a vasectomy campaign.



Talking about his role, the actor says, "I am playing a character, who lives in a small town, is married and has two kids... is henpecked. It is about how his life is disrupted when the poster is out. I did a lot of workshop with Shreyas, it went well."



Bobby says today the younger generation is very open minded and blunt, and do not hesitate to talk about real issues.



"Even schools are educating kids on real issues so that they dont have to be embarrassed or be scared about anything. People are aware of all the things but still nasbandi (vasectomy) is considered a taboo, which is sad."



Calling "Poster Boys" a family entertainer, Bobby says the film deals with vasectomy and one shouldnt be embarrassed talking about it.



"I think a whole family can go and see the film as everybody will relate to it. My brother Sunny (Deol) is doing the film and he has a clean image attached to his name. The fans look at him as a family man, as a macho man, so they will understand the message of the film."



The film releases on September 8.