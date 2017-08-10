 »   »   » Katrina Will Be SHOCKED! Imtiaz CONFIRMS Ranbir Kapoor Liked A Delhi Girl; Calls Him A DISASTER

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have worked together in films like Rockstar and Tamasha.

Recently, on a chat show, Neha Dhupia asked Imtiaz whether he has worked with the flirts of Bollywood. And you will be surprised after knowing what he revealed about Ranbir Kapoor, who is known as one of the biggest flirts of Bollywood.

He Talked About Randeep First "Randeep is a disaster! Randeep is like, he, as a flirt I think he'd be a disaster because his game is out there even before he starts it.'' Girls Can Outsmart Him.. ''You know, girls I think will outsmart him anytime." Ranbir Kapoor Is The Biggest Disaster "Ranbir I think is the biggest disaster. I think he is a victim of flirtation rather than the guys who propagate it, the propagator, flirts." Ranbir Tries But... ''Ranbir Kapoor? The same chap? Is he a flirt? Not at all! I mean he tries.'' He Liked A Delhi Girl ''He tries but he just gets very nervous about it. There was a time when he kind of liked a girl in Delhi.'' I Wanted To Introduce Her To Ranbir ''We were shooting so I said, well, I'm going to introduce her to you because I know her and so, have a chat.'' I Went To Her.. ''So he said ya ya do that do that. Then I went to talk to her about something else.'' Ranbir Was So Nervous ''Ranbir was so nervous, he kept clawing at me and trying to pull me back because he thought that I'm going to say something which will spill his beans." He Is Not A Flirt "What beans? That my friend finds you attractive? He couldn't bear to have that known about him. So this is not the sign of a flirt at all."

Well, if we remember correctly, Ranbir was still in a relationship with Katrina when he was shooting for Tamasha. Hmm..We wonder what Katrina has to say about this!