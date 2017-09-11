 »   »   » SMOOCHING PICTURE! Riya Sen Shares A Passionate Kiss With Her Hubby Shivam Tewari

Riya Sen recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari in a hush-hush ceremony in Pune. The newly-married actress has posted a picture on Instagram wherein she is kissing her husband and we bet, it's leave you asking for more.

She captioned the image as, "#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art."

Rumors suggested that Riya may well be pregnant and hence the rush. The couple has been going steady for quite a few years. However, in her recent interview, Riya reacted to these reports and said, "I expected that speculation."

Mom Moon Moon Sen had earlier said, "Good looks matter the most to Riya. Money is not important for them as they don't realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich if nothing else."



On the work front, Riya is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's web-series Ragini MMS 2.