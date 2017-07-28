 »   »   » Inder Kumar's Ex-Girlfriend Isha Koppikar Shocked By His Demise; Says He Had A Turbulent Life!

Bollywood is shocked by the sudden demise of actor Inder Kumar. He passed away on Friday night at 2 am.

Actress Isha Koppikar, who dated the actor for a long time told a leading daily that she is in a state of shock. She also revealed that Inder had a potential to become a great actor but he threw it all away because of some habits.

I Am Deeply Grieved "I just got to know about it. I am deeply grieved. This should not happen to anyone. Inder was too young.'' He Was Only 43 ''He was only 43 and is survived by a wife and little daughter. I am extremely shocked and saddened and feel deeply for his family, especially his wife and brother Goldie, who always stood by him like a rock." Inder's Habits Ruined Everything For Him "Inder had such a great potential as an actor but he threw it all away because of some habits.'' Only If He Could Be More Responsible ''Only if he could be more responsible, this wouldn't have happened and he would still be with us.'' Inder's Life Was Full Of Ups And Downs ''We should always think about our parents, the way we've been brought up, our siblings, our spouse and those who care for us. Inder's life was full of ups and downs.'' He Let Everything Slip Out Of His Hands ''He had it in him to be on top of his game as an actor but he let it slip out of his hands. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family."

May his soul rest in peace.

