 »   »   » Nepotism Rocks! Young Indian Audience Serves YRF's 'Qaidi Band' A Cold Dish They'll Never Forget

Yash Raj Films was a brand that made anyone and everyone hit the theatres during the 90s and early 2000s and no matter who starred in their films, it always ended up doing really well at the box office. However, it looks like their magic is no longer working as the younger generation has rejected nepotism and are on the lookout only for real talent.

When the trailer of Qaidi Band released, the nepotism controversy hit its peak as Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan screamed "nepotism rocks" at the IIFA. Nepotism was written all over Qaidi Band's face, as the lead actor Aadar Jain is the cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. Well, that's fine and people had no issues with it, until the promotions begun.



Things went downhill when Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma came out in support for Qaidi Band. YRF made it look like Aadar and Anya are the 'The future of Bollywood' and went on promoting them as "Meet the new YRF stars" while the younger generation yawned looking at their marketing tactics. It's not the 90s anymore, folks! These tricks will surely not work in 2017.



Qaidi Band ended up being YRF's worst ever movie as it's first day collection was around 11 Lakhs only. The young Indian audience didn't show an iota of interest for Qaidi Band and served Yash Raj Films a cold dish they'll never forget.



It looks like the Bollywood must now take the nepotism issue a little more seriously, as severe consequences are around the corner. Who knows, the younger audience might give Karan Johar a taste of "nepotism rocks" too!



Also Read: Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Goes TOPLESS! Covers Her Assets With Just A Pomegranate! Hot Pics