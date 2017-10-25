 »   »   » Indywood-Face Of India Tie Up For India's Largest Talent Hunt

Pune (23 October 2017): In a significant move, two prominent players in the Film and Fashion Industries have announced strategic collaboration to meet the growing demands for talents.

Pune headquartered Badal Saboo Group (BSG), a leading business conglomerate with interests in Fashion, Real Estate Advisory, International Trading and Hospitality, has joined hands with Kerala-based Indywood Film Carnival, an ambitious project of 10 billion US dollar Project Indywood, to provide an international platform for talents, especially youngsters, to exhibit their skills.

Indywood Founder Director Sohan Roy said that creating a pool of talents is the need of the hour, as the demand of entertainment industry is rising globally. "India's entertainment and media sector is expected to exceed 40 billion US dollar by 2020. India is currently one of the biggest cinema markets in the world. By joining hands with Face of India we expect to build one of the largest talent hunts in the country. It will be an ideal platform to encourage and promote talents," he said.

Indywood Film Carnival is one of the largest film-based events in the country. The 3rd edition of Indywood Film Carnival will be held at the Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad, from December 1 to 4.

Badal Saboo, Chairman, BSG and Face of India, said, "Our country is blessed with lot of talents and skills. However many of them doesn't get a chance to showcase their talents. By partnering with Indywood we believe that more people would be benefited and utilize the platform wisely."

The state-wise winners will compete at the national level for the Face of India title at the Grand Finale in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Besides this, the winners of this year's Face of India title will get direct entry to the Face of Asia Model Hunt. They would also get a chance of winning a feature film deal.

Face of India has also roped in Alesia Raut (Supermodel & Fashion Choreographer) and her team, to help coordinate the entire hunt. The aspiring participants can send their entries via registration on www.faceofindia.in/indywood - starting from 5th October, 2017, onwards. Entries will remain open until the 10th of November, 2017.

About Indywood

The 3rd edition of this film festival and film expo will be held at the prestigious Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad from December 1-4th, 2017. The four-day carnival will comprise of 15 major events, and will showcase 250 movies from 100 countries, including 75 red-carpet screenings as a part of its film festival segment. The mega event is also expected to draw 300 exhibitors, 5000 trade delegates, 500+ potential investors, 2500+ Indywood Talent Hunt finalists, and over 300 international deal makers.

NRI industrialist Sohan Roy who is also the Chairman and CEO of the UAE-based Aries Group spearheads Indywood consortium, promoted by 2000 Indian billionaires and corporates.

About The Badal Saboo Group

Badal Saboo Group (BSG), founded by Badal Saboo, a serial entrepreneur, has business interests in Fashion, Real Estate Advisory and Hospitality. BSG is closely associated with the Pune Fashion Week, World Fashion Week, Korea Modelling Association and its associated events such as FTV Parties and Face of Asia with its associated countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and Mauritius.

About Face Of India

Face of India (FOI) - an edition of an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture & Tourism, Republic of South Korea, Korea Model Association (KMA), is a non-profit organization established in 1976 for the purpose of promotion and protection of the Models' rights & interest and related business.