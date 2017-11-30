 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS! Aamir Khan Unleashes His Inner Child At Son Azad Rao's Pre-Birthday Celebrations

Aamir Khan's son Azad will be turning six years old on 1st December. The superstar who is known for taking the path less travelled did something similar when it came to Junior Khan's pre-birthday celebrations.

Aamir and his wife Kiran traded a star-studded party in the city for a fun outing at a water-theme park. The park was informed in advance about Aamir and his family's visit for this 'hatke' kiddie party. We bring you some inside pictures that you just can't miss...