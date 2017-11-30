 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS! Aamir Khan Unleashes His Inner Child At Son Azad Rao's Pre-Birthday Celebrations

INSIDE PHOTOS! Aamir Khan Unleashes His Inner Child At Son Azad Rao's Pre-Birthday Celebrations

Aamir Khan's son Azad will be turning six years old on 1st December. The superstar who is known for taking the path less travelled did something similar when it came to Junior Khan's pre-birthday celebrations.

Aamir and his wife Kiran traded a star-studded party in the city for a fun outing at a water-theme park. The park was informed in advance about Aamir and his family's visit for this 'hatke' kiddie party. We bring you some inside pictures that you just can't miss...

A Sweet Surprise

Aamir takes a break from his diet and is seen here enjoying some 'icy' treats with Azad. Meanwhile, Kiran is all smiles for the camera.

A Joyride

Aamir with his older son Junaid and wife Kiran have too much fun on a roller coaster ride called the ‘Rajasaurus'.

Toy Train Rides

Spending quality time with your little ones is always special.

Water Baby

Aamir seems to have taken to the water like a fish!

A Cute Moment Captured On Lens

The father-son duo look super adorable naa?

Azad's Smile Says It All

The little one clearly seems to be having a gala time at the amusement park.

'Cake'licious

Aamir and Kiran even planned a surprise cake for their son.

The Ecstatic Parents Thanked The Owners Of The Theme Park

Aamir was quoted as saying, "We had a great day at the park celebrating Azad's birthday. There were so many rides and I feel that even a whole day is not enough to explore the entire water park. So we will definitely be planning more trips to the amusement park." "Azad is going to remember his sixth birthday for the rest of his life. It was just such a fabulous, memorable day," added Kiran.

