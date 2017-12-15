 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Her Squad PARTY HARD At Malaika Arora's Pre-Christmas Bash!

INSIDE PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Her Squad PARTY HARD At Malaika Arora's Pre-Christmas Bash!

Few days are left for Christmas but our B-town celebrities are already in some celebratory mood and partying hard.

The lovely Malaika Arora Khan recently threw a pre-Christmas bash at her pad for her close pals and going by the looks of these pictures, we are dam sure the gang had a blast. Have a look at them here...

Tis The Season

It's all things merry in this perfect click!

Four Beauties In A Frame

The sassy sisters of B-town- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for a picture with the Arora siblings.

Eternal posers

Karan Johar sneaks in for a quick selfie moment with Malaika.

Say Christmas

Catching up with close friends+ Delicious food= Heaven!

Sister Goals

Ufff...we just can't decide who's the most hottest- Bebo or Lolo!

A December Evening

That's Karan and Kareena huddling in the warmth of their friendship. So cute of them!

Hawt

Kareena chose a tunning white IKAI dress to flaunt her taut tummy. We are soo jealous!

Retro Vibes

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in polka!

Just Wow

Malaika Arora had planned a lavish spread for her guest and took to her Instagram page to share this story.

Say Cheese

Karan poses with Kareena, Amrita and Karisma for the shutterbug.

