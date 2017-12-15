 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Her Squad PARTY HARD At Malaika Arora's Pre-Christmas Bash!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Few days are left for Christmas but our B-town celebrities are already in some celebratory mood and partying hard.
The lovely Malaika Arora Khan recently threw a pre-Christmas bash at her pad for her close pals and going by the looks of these pictures, we are dam sure the gang had a blast. Have a look at them here...
Four Beauties In A Frame
The sassy sisters of B-town- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan pose for a picture with the Arora siblings.
A December Evening
That's Karan and Kareena huddling in the warmth of their friendship. So cute of them!
Just Wow
Malaika Arora had planned a lavish spread for her guest and took to her Instagram page to share this story.
Read more about: kareena kapoor khan, karisma kapoor, Malaika Arora, karan johar, amrita arora