 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have A Blast At Taimur's Birthday Bash

INSIDE PHOTOS! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have A Blast At Taimur's Birthday Bash

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Taimur Ali Khan's Royal Birthday Bash; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali and Karishma celebrate | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's doting son Taimur celebrated his first birthday yesterday.

While we already gave you a sneak-peek about how the little boy brought in his special day, here are some more pictures from the evening bash that are just not to be missed!

Family Comes First For The Kapoor Sisters

Family Comes First For The Kapoor Sisters

Sisters Kareena and Karisma are seen here posing with their parents. Such a perfect moment!

Chilly Pataudi Nights

Chilly Pataudi Nights

Amrita Arora's caption for this picture perfectly sums up our mood.

Say Cheese Like Us

Say Cheese Like Us

Amrita poses for a picture with Karan Kapoor and a friend.

Girls Wanna Have Fun

Girls Wanna Have Fun

Lolo and Amrita get their pout game point on.

Bebo Main Bebo

Bebo Main Bebo

Kareena just can't stop loving awesome! Period.

Kareena's Cute Expression Is Priceless!

Kareena's Cute Expression Is Priceless!

She's definitely adding some fun to the picture.

Some More Pictures

Some More Pictures

Earlier while talking about Taimur, Kareena had said in a chat show, "My whole heart and mind is full of my son, and just pure love for my child. I never thought that I could have loved anyone more than my sister, my dad, and my mom. But when I held Taimur in my arms for the first time, I don't think I loved before that."

Taimur's Amazing Gift

Taimur's Amazing Gift

Meanwhile we hear that the cutie-pie received forest as a birthday gift from B-town's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Don't believe us? Then check it the above picture.

We must say Taimur is one lucky kid!

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat