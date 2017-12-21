 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Have A Blast At Taimur's Birthday Bash

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's doting son Taimur celebrated his first birthday yesterday.
While we already gave you a sneak-peek about how the little boy brought in his special day, here are some more pictures from the evening bash that are just not to be missed!
Family Comes First For The Kapoor Sisters
Sisters Kareena and Karisma are seen here posing with their parents. Such a perfect moment!
Some More Pictures
Earlier while talking about Taimur, Kareena had said in a chat show, "My whole heart and mind is full of my son, and just pure love for my child. I never thought that I could have loved anyone more than my sister, my dad, and my mom. But when I held Taimur in my arms for the first time, I don't think I loved before that."
We must say Taimur is one lucky kid!
Read more about: taimur ali khan, taimur birthday saif ali khan, kareena kapoor khan, karisma kapoor