 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS: Mom-To-Be Esha Deol Had A Blast At Her Lavender Themed Baby Shower; Here's The Proof!

The stork is visiting the Deols! Esha Deol who tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani is expecting their first baby. The actress who is seven months pregnant, recently got a surprise from her sister Ahana.

A few days after her traditional godhbharai ceremony, Ahana throw a second baby shower for Esha but this time, there was a twist. We bring you inside pictures from the surprise bash...