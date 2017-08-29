 »   »   » INSIDE PHOTOS: Mom-To-Be Esha Deol Had A Blast At Her Lavender Themed Baby Shower; Here's The Proof!

The stork is visiting the Deols! Esha Deol who tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani is expecting their first baby. The actress who is seven months pregnant, recently got a surprise from her sister Ahana.
A few days after her traditional godhbharai ceremony, Ahana throw a second baby shower for Esha but this time, there was a twist. We bring you inside pictures from the surprise bash...
Lavender Is Esha's Favourite Color
Ahana chose lavender as the theme since it's Esha favourite color. She also felt that it would be a good choice since it is gender neutral.
Secret Planning
We hear that Ahana had been secretly planning this baby shower for the mom-to-be since the past one month, along with Esha's husband Bharat Takhtani.
The Surprise Party
When Ahana was asked about this surprise party, she revealed, "Esha had thrown a surprise baby shower party for me, when I was pregnant three years ago. So, I decided to do the same for her. These are the fun moments that we share as sisters. Of course, Bharat helped a lot - he sneakily got me Esha's measurements for the gown."
The Proud Parents-To-Be
Esha looked radiant in a lavender chiffon lace vintage gown with floral embroidery which was designed by their friend, ace designer Rocky.S. On the other hand, Bharat wore a suit designed by Simply Simone.
Too Much Fun
Going by the looks of the pictures from the baby shower, we bet Esha had a blast with her near and dear ones.
The Cake
There were lavender-themed invites, balloons, floral arrangements, assorted candies and personalised banners with a very special lavender-based chocolate Belgium cake, with a miniature version of vintage perambulator on the top baked by Delicia. One hears that exotic hydro-mocktails and cocktails, with authentic Awadhi and mughlai dishes were also served.
Color Play
Ahana had invited some of Esha's close friends, who wore either blue or pink. "The ones who feel it'll be a boy, wore blue and those rooting for a girl, wore pink," quoted a source to Mid-Day.