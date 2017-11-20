 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Throws A Party For Double Celebration

Recently, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma brought in dual wedding anniversary revelry at his residence.

Salman's father Salim Khan and Ayush Sharma both tied the knot with their respective better halves on 18th November in different years. Salim Khan's first marriage was to Sushila Charak (Salman Khan's mom), on November 18, 1964. On the other hand, tied the knot with Arpita Khan at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014.

To mark his and his in-laws' anniversary, Aayush threw a big party at his Khar residence which saw the attendance of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan and others.

Check out some inside pictures from the bash...

We feel so blessed to share the same anniversary as my parents. They complete 53 & we 3. They teach us major couple goals.Love you @aaysharma , my beautiful mommie & daddy😘 A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

About last night ! Posing with the family @amuaroraofficial @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Love you @katrinakaif & Alvira 😘 family ❤️ A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

Shiny disco ballssss @malaikaarorakhanofficial xmas has come early 😂 A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Bling it onnnn @seemakhan76 @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

However, the highlight of the evening was when Salman took to the mic and sang 'Jab koi baat bigaad jaaye'. Aww, this video will surely melt your hearts! Check it out here...

I love this song and his voice😭😍👌"Tum Dena Saath Mera O Humnawaa"❤ Happy Wedding Anniversary to Salim Uncle&Salma Aunty And Arpita&Aayush✨ #SalmanKhan #salman #beingsalmankhan #beinghuman #bollywood A post shared by Salman Khan (@salmankhanplanet) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Currently, Ayush is busy with the preparation work of his debut film in Bollywood, but still he took out some time to plan the family celebrations. Friends close to him share how he is one of the best party hosts and his parties are always memorable.

On this occasion, he took up the responsibility to get the whole family together and raise a toast to more years of togetherness.