 »   »   » PICS! Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Others Welcome The Mayor Of London To India

Recently, noted industralist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita threw open the doors of their posh residence Antilla. This time for a party held in the honour of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who is currently visiting India.
As expected, it had to be a star-studded affair with the whos who of Bollywood making their presence felt. We bring you some inside pictures from the party...
The New BFF's In Town
While Katrina Kaif looked mesmerizing drapped in a beautiful cream coloured saree, Alia Bhatt too painted a pretty picture.
Troubling Brewing Between Sid & Alia?
Sidharth Malhotra chose to have Neha Dhupia by his side instead of rumoured GF Alia Bhatt.
An Evening To Remember
Several other B-town celebs like Sridevi, Kabir Khan and others too attended the party.
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
