PICS! Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Others Welcome The Mayor Of London To India

Recently, noted industralist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita threw open the doors of their posh residence Antilla. This time for a party held in the honour of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who is currently visiting India.

As expected, it had to be a star-studded affair with the whos who of Bollywood making their presence felt. We bring you some inside pictures from the party...

Posers

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Nita Ambani pose for a picture with the mayor.

The Shahenshah Of Bollywood

Big B is all smiles here.

The Trio

That's such a fabulous click!

Look Who Is Here!

Juhi Chawla exuberant as always!

A Dapper Looking SRK

The superstar never fails to bring a smile on our face.

The New BFF's In Town

While Katrina Kaif looked mesmerizing drapped in a beautiful cream coloured saree, Alia Bhatt too painted a pretty picture.

Thumbs Up

SRK strikes a pose with Anant Ambani for the shutterbug.

Troubling Brewing Between Sid & Alia?

Sidharth Malhotra chose to have Neha Dhupia by his side instead of rumoured GF Alia Bhatt.

Hey, That's Ranbir Kapoor

He is seen here posing for a picture with the mayor.

An Evening To Remember

Several other B-town celebs like Sridevi, Kabir Khan and others too attended the party.

A Candid Picture

Big B is seen here engrossed in a deep conversation with Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 12:11 [IST]
