 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Taimur Ali Khan Is Having A Lot Of Fun On His Birthday

Taimur Ali Khan's Royal Birthday Bash; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali and Karishma celebrate | FilmiBeat
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's doting son Taimur turns one today. The little munchkin who is a hot favourite on the internet never fails to grab eyeballs with his cute antics.
While the Kapoor and the Khan clan are busy bringing in the birthday celebrations at the royal Pataudi palace, we bring you some fresh pictures that will leave you with a smile...
The Birthday Cake
The little nawab's birthday cake is adorable just like him! This one looks inspired by jungle safari.
Is Blue His Favourite Color?
Right from the birthday decorations to the delicious cake, our boy seems to be lovin' everything blue!
Kareena Is All Smiles
Bebo just can't stop smiling as her little bundle of joy is seen here enjoying a carousel ride. Soo sweet naa?
