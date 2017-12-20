 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Taimur Ali Khan Is Having A Lot Of Fun On His Birthday

INSIDE PICS! Taimur Ali Khan Is Having A Lot Of Fun On His Birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's doting son Taimur turns one today. The little munchkin who is a hot favourite on the internet never fails to grab eyeballs with his cute antics.

While the Kapoor and the Khan clan are busy bringing in the birthday celebrations at the royal Pataudi palace, we bring you some fresh pictures that will leave you with a smile...

He Is Our Favourite

The little one is seen posing here with his cousins. Kids, we tell you naa!

OMG, Look At That Smile

Can we just steal this bundle of cuteness, please?

The Birthday Cake

The little nawab's birthday cake is adorable just like him! This one looks inspired by jungle safari.

Is Blue His Favourite Color?

Right from the birthday decorations to the delicious cake, our boy seems to be lovin' everything blue!

Why Should Only Kids Have Fun!

Kareena Kapoor along with sister Karisma are in a mood for some fun.

Kareena Is All Smiles

Bebo just can't stop smiling as her little bundle of joy is seen here enjoying a carousel ride. Soo sweet naa?

Dhoom 4, Perhaps?

We bet Taimur is the cutest biker boy in town! *drools*

