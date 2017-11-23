 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Kareena Kapoor Khan Parties Like There Is No Tomorrow & We Are Totally JEALOUS

We just wait for Kareena Kapoor Khan to drop some new pictures so that we can drool over the gorgeous lady.

These days, the yummy mummy is looking fitter than ever and boy, we are now eagerly waiting for 'Veerey Di Wedding' to hit the big screens. Recently, Bebo decided to step out of the house to party with her besties, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.



We bet the inside pictures will make you wish the weekend arrives pretty fast. Have a look at them here...



Drop-Dead Gorgeous Siblings, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora look picture perfect and the latter's shimmery outfit is just what you need to beat away mid-week blues!





Bebo Main Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to get her selfies point on and gosh, that chiselled jawline is making us go green with envy.





All In One Frame Friends that party together stay together! Right, naa?

Say Cheese For The Camera That's Malaika Arora goofing with her pals!

When We Couldn't Take Our Eyes Off Kareena's Little Munchkin Recently, Kareena was spotted with little Taimur for a playdate and the pictures of the cutie-pie immediately went viral on the internet.

Taimur's Birthday Is Just Around The Corner The toddler would be turning one on 20th December and we hear that there's a huge bash has been planned for the little Nawab.

On The Work Platter Bebo is all set to dazzle on the big screen with Veerey Di Wedding which is slated to release on 18th May.







Watch this space for more interesting updates from B-town!