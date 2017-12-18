 »   »   » CUTE! Inside Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan & Gauri From AbRam-Aaradhya's Annual Day!

Shahrukh Khan - Aishwarya Rai ATTEND Abram - Aaradhya ANNUAL day at Ambai School | FilmiBeat

Twitter/Instagram is going berserk over the cute performances of AbRam Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan from their annual day and we're here with some new inside pictures of their star-parents, all beaming with pride and cheering for them!

While, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looked all happy, Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan were seen dancing along with AbRam. The entire family including mommy Gauri Khan and elder brother Aryan Khan were also in attendance.

Check Out Their Pictures Below..

Aishwarya-Abhishek Cheer For Aaradhya Proud parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were clicked, while cheering for their princess daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The Bachchan Trio The Bachchan trio (Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya & Abhishek) clicked by media, while leaving the place post Aaradhya's performance. SRK & Gauri Power-couple Shahrukh & Gauri Khan clicked while they were seen enjoying AbRam's performance. It was a treat to eyes to see entire Khan family in attendance for AbRam's annual day. How Sweet! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicks a selfie with a kid, present at the same do and we love how sweetly the actress treats her fans. Abhi & Aish Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a selfie with other parents at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He's So Cute! AbRam clicked during his performance on 'Yeh Tara Woh Tara' from Shahrukh Khan starrer Swades at Dhirubhai Ambani International School at his annual day school function. See How Happy SRK Looks Here Shahrukh Khan looks visibly elated as he was clicked clapping for AbRam and you know why we call him a doting daddy!

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan will be next seen Aanand L Rai's film opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Work wise, 2017 has been an average year for Shahrukh Khan as his last film failed to create any magic at the box-office.

On the other side, rumours are rife that Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai are all set to do a film together. Currently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with the shooting of her next film, Fanney Khan!