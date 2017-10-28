 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! Suhana Khan Dazzles At Mom Gauri Khan's Halloween Party

INSIDE PICS! Suhana Khan Dazzles At Mom Gauri Khan's Halloween Party

Posted By:
When it comes to throwing lavish parties and celebrations, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri knows how to celebrate every occasion with full zest and vigour.

On Friday evening (i.e yesterday), she hosted a Halloween theme party which saw the whos' who of Bollywood attend the starry do. The interior designer had the project of designing the sets of India's first-ever party in association with London nightclub, Cirque le Soir, in Mumbai.

We bring you some inside pictures that you just can't miss. Check them out here...

Halloween Vibes

Gauri gives a sneak-peek of the party venue that's all set for some scares!

Selfie Time

Manish Malhotra poses for a selfie with Gauri Khan, Suhana, Sussanne and others.

Say Cheese

Besties Gauri and Sussanne just can't stop clicking pictures.

Strictly For Bonding

Too much fun happening!

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Isn't this a picture perfect frame?

Dressed To Kill

Uff! Suhana Khan looks super hot in a shimmery gold outfit.

Red Carpet Diaries

Suhana is seen here posing for a picture with Sanjay Kapoor and his family.

A Sneak-Peek Of The Venue

Just what you need for a Halloween themed party!

For Your Eyes Only

Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan, Suhana and Gauri Khan are rocking the party.

I' Ve Got Wings

One more picture of Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri.

Beauties In A Frame!

Malaika Arora and Sussane Roshan pose for the paparazzi.

Danny's Son

Actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing took the theme a tad seriously!

