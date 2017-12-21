 »   »   » INSIDE SCOOP! Here's All The Details About Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception In Delhi

PM Modi at Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding Reception, Watch VIDEO| FilmiBeat

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a fairy tale wedding in Tuscany, Italy post which they flew to the Arctic for a Finnish honeymoon. Remember that photo which Anushka shared on her Twitter handle?

'Virushka' as the fans lovingly call them are back in the country and will be hosting their wedding reception in Delhi tonight. We bring you all the details about the same...

The Venue Virat and Anushka have zeroed down the Durbar Hall of the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri as their wedding reception venue in Delhi. Time, Please! The invitation card mentions that the programme will begin from 8.30 onwards. The Guest List As per an India Today report, the Delhi reception is primarily being hosted for the friends and family members of the couple who were absent at their wedding in Tuscany. Several political bigwigs and Virat's former cricketer teammates, from his club cricket and U-17 days have been invited. Other cricketers expected at the reception include names like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra. PM Modi is also expected to grace their reception. Any Guesses Who Is Designing Virat And Anushka's Clothes? We hear that fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who dressed the couple in his creations for all their big days so far: the engagement, haldi, sangeet and the wedding in Tuscany, will be taking care of this special occasion too. Some Naach- Gaana The report further states that there will be a live performance by Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann. Who Is In Charge? The Shaadi Squad team, who handled Virat and Anushka's haldi, sangeet, engagement and wedding ceremonies in Tuscany, have been entrusted with the job of taking care of their Delhi reception too. What's Next On The Cards? After their Delhi reception, the couple will be hosting another one in Mumbai who will be attended by the who's who of the film industry and cricket fraternity. Post that they will fly to South Africa.

Excited, ain't you folks? Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.