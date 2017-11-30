 »   »   » INTERESTING! Team Fukrey Returns To Go On A Prediction Spree

Team Fukrey Returns who have kick-started the film's promotion in Delhi are all set to predict future.

Keeping in sync with the film's storyline, the makers have come up with unique promotional ideas be it by releasing commercial ads or by visiting famous Fukra spots in Mumbai and Delhi.



Now that the entire team is already in Delhi where the film has been primarily shot, the fukras are all slated to go on a prediction spree as a part of their promotional activity.



As seen in the trailer, Choocha aka Varun Sharma who is playing a pivotal role of a future predictor will be doing some fukrapanti in Delhi with his 'Deja chu' power.



These promotional activities have generated immense anticipation amongst the audience.



Fukrey Returns is all set to recreate the magic of the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, which was hugely loved by the audience back then.



The songs from the film 'Mehbooba', 'Pej Gaya Khalara' and 'Ishq De Fanniyar' have further added to the excitement of the audience.



Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.