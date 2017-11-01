 »   »   » Irrfan Khan & Tanuja Chandra To Host A Party For 'Qarib Qarib Singles' In Bollywood!

Irrfan Khan who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming next Qarib Qarib Singlle is set to host a party.

We hear that the actor along with director Tanuja Chandra is all set to host a party for all the nearly single folks in B-town. Sounds fun naa? The party will be in sync with the Qarib Qarib Singlle's theme keeping in mind singlehood and online dating.



What's interesting about the party is that, Irrfan and Tanuja will personally overlook the arrangements. The guest list is being worked upon currently and arrangements are on in full swing.



'Qarib Qarib Singlle' showcases online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy. It also brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is ready to mark her Bollywood debut with this film.



The film's trailer has intrigued the audience to witness the film onscreen for its unique content.



Presented by Zee Studios, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.