 »   »   » SHOCKING! Irrfan Khan Has Been A Victim Of Casting Couch; Was Asked To Compromise For Work

While the Harvey Weinstein scandal has created shock waves in the west, things ain't different in Bollywood too. Time and again, many of our celebrities have opened up about facing casting couch in the initial phase of their career.

The latest one to talk about it is actor Irrfan Khan! At a recent media interaction, the actor opened up about a lot of things. Here's what he had to say-



When asked if casting couch exists in Bollywood, Irrfan replied, "We all have experienced it, we have got invitation too, but you can say no. People ask you to sleep with them for work, but it's your decision to say no or yes. Men and Women both have been a victim of it, but mostly women. Having said that it's our choice to say NO. But if someone is constantly troubling you, you should expose them. Sexual exploitation is a disease, whoever's power is more they dominate you. For example, if women would be powerful, women would dominate men."



Further when prodded if he has been a victim too, he revealed, "Yes, even I have been the victim of it. I have got the indication and have clearly been asked to compromise for work. It's a very difficult situation you land in, sometimes even my closed ones have asked me for compromise which is hurtful. But in the end it's your choice to say yes or no."



However, now he adds that he is at a position where nobody offers him to compromise. He said, "It has happened with me a lot of times. It won't be good to take names but at times, it has been hinted to me and sometimes I have been told clearly that if I compromise, I'll get the job. But now it doesn't happen."



