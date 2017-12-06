 »   »   » Irrfan Khan On Winning The Best Actor Award By Popular Choice: Was In Queue For A Long Time!

Star Screen Awards winners list: Dangal, Vidya Balan, Rajkumar Rao SHINE; Watch video | FilmiBeat

For Irrfan Khan, whose performances find critical acclaim, it was a welcome change to be acknowledged by a popular awards platform here.

Irrfan on Sunday won the Best Actor (Popular Choice) at the Star Screen Awards for Hindi Medium. He was also nominated for Qarib Qarib Singlle.

"It's great to be acknowledged by popular awards in a popular main actor category. I was in queue for a long time. And this time for two movies which are Qarib Qarib Singlle and 'Hindi Medium'. I will celebrate this and God promise, (I) won't get delusional," Irrfan said in a statement.

After his victory, he had tweeted: "'Haasil' se Hindi Medium tak, villain se popular hero tak.... Thank you Star Screen Awards."

(IANS)