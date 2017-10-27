 »   »   » Nobody Has Patent Over Romance Genre: Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan has said that he always wanted to explore the romance genre which he believes is not a 'patented' property of any actor.

The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle, where he is paired opposite south actor Parvathy. "People have the capacity to watch romantic films. It (romance) is no one's property, nobody has patented it," Irrfan told PTI.

"Everybody is allowed to do their own version of romance and there is an audience to watch it if it is engaging enough. I would love to see Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor coming up with more romantic films, they are good at it," Irrfan added.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a romantic tale of two people who start liking each other but not yet committed.

The Hindi Medium actor said he never approached a role as a romantic hero. "I never approach a role as a romantic hero, all I know is I wanted to do a love story. To do a love story you don't need to behave like a romantic hero, you will fall in love when you are into the character, and you should be able to communicate or share your feelings through cinema."

"If you follow certain mannerisms or style (to look like a romantic hero) it will become generic. You have to explore romance," said Irrfan.

The film, directed by Tanuja Chandra of "Sangharsh" fame, is set to release on November 10.

Inputs From PTI