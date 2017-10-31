 »   »   » Irrfan Khan To Have A Face-Off With Zakir Khan, Read All Details!

The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actor Irrfan Khan is all set to create a laughter riot with the 'Haq se Single' fame Zakir Khan as the duo will be seen promoting 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'.

His upcoming film 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' presents a refreshing take on the modern relationships. While the national award winning actor is intriguing everyone with his quirky, lover boy avatar for the film, his collaboration with Zakir Khan is sure to excite the audience further.



Apart from excelling in their respective fields the duo have the term of being single in common. Irrfan explores the topic of online dating whereas Zakir has entertained everyone with his struggles of dating.



The former tweeted about the interaction saying, "#qaribqarib baatein hogi jab milenge #haqse ... @Zakirism @ZeeStudios_ @QQSTheFilm".



The national award winning actor showcases the Irrfan Khan style romance in yet another content driven film after Hindi Medium. Parvathy who has served the Indian film industry with her strong performances in the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films for almost a decade will make her Bollywood debut with 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'. The film showcases the breezy romance of the unusual and fresh pairing of Irrfan with Parvathy.



'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is a departure from the usual fairy tale romance and puts forth that not every story has to have a perfect ending. The film resonates with the millennials' sentiments with the relationship status 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'.



The story promises to connect with singe people and even those who have found their partners through online dating platforms. The relativity of the content is probably one of the reasons why the trailer has struck a chord with the audience.



The songs from the film give us intriguing insights into the frictional relationship of Yogi and Jaya. Shot on the backdrop of picturesque locations the film proves to be a visual delight.



The bring-your-brain-in-theater romantic comedy is backed by Zee Studios who have earlier supported content films like Mom, Sairat, Natasamrat amongst others.



'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual storyline promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.



Presented by Zee Studios, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.