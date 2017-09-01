 »   »   » Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan NOT Interested In Working With Abhishek Bachchan? Also See Her NEW Picture

A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Pro Kabaddi League with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and we have the pictures.

Along with their pictures, let us also tell you about the latest scoop, related to Aishwarya Rai's work front. What happened when a producer, who is keen to cast Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek in his next film, left waiting for a response from Mrs Bachchan.

First, Have A Look At Her Latest Picture.. About an hour ago, the official page of Pro Kabaddi shared this picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, supporting Abhishek Bachchan's team, Pink Panthers, along with her daughter, Aaradhya. Tanu Weds Manu Producer Shailesh Wants To Work With Aish & Abhi.. Talking about Shailesh R Singh next project, for which he approached Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan, a source informed Pinkvilla, "The film is based against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh politics, based on a true story and about two IPS officers, who are husband and wife. It's their love story and journey." Abhishek Has Liked The Story.. "Abhishek has liked the story and given his nod to the film though he is yet to sign the contract." But Aishwarya Rai Has Kept It On Hold.. "Aishwarya Rai has been approached for the female lead and will be hearing a story narration soon. She has expressed interest in the story but as Aishwarya takes time on her scripts the film is on hold." Producers Have Been Waiting For Aishwarya’s Response From Two Months.. "The producers have been waiting to give her a story narration for almost two months. Shailesh's first choice is Aishwarya as he thinks she will be wonderful in the film. Both the roles have equal weight and are performance-oriented." Here’s Why Shailesh Thought Aishwarya Wasn’t Much Interested The source also added that the long wait made Shailesh and his team think that Mrs Bachchan wasn't much interested. "They have to start shooting from December so the creative and production team wanted to approach another actress but Ash has been traveling too; just last week she finally gave them a date to hear their script." Shailesh R Singh Admits Approaching The Bachchan Couple While, talking to the same entertainment portal, Shailesh R Singh admits approaching the Bachchan couple and said, "Yes I have approached Abhishek and he has shown interest in the film. We are discussing with Aishwarya's team and will be giving her a narration soon." Aishwarya Rai Will Be Getting The Narration Soon.. "She has conveyed to us that she's interested in meeting us and hearing the story. I am planning to give Aishwarya a narration soon." Abhishek Is A Superb Human Being: Mr Singh "I would definitely love to make a film with Abhishek. I had wanted to work with Abhishek for a long time but we got a good story now. Abhishek and I are both excited about the story. He is a superb human being and a great actor." Here’s Why He Wants To Rope In Mrs Bachchan "The subject is strong and befitting his persona. I would love to work with Aishwarya in this film too as she suits the role. We cast actors in films keeping in perspective whether the roles suit them or not. I like to cast the actor according to the character."

Do you want to see Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan together? Let us know in the comments section below..

