 »   »   »  Is Deepika Padukone Playing Amrita Pritam In SLB's Next? The Actress REVEALS The Truth!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi biopic has been hitting the headlines for its casting. After Priyanka Chopra, it was rumoured that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will essay Amrita Pritam on screen.

But it turned out to be mere speculations. Lastly we heard that SLB had approached Deepika Padukone for this film. Is it true? Well, hear it straight from the horse's mouth...

What Left Deepika Padukone Puzzled? When Filmfare quizzed the 'Padmavati' actress if he is essaying Amrita Pritam, she was quite surprised. RIP Rumours Deepika denied the reports and immediately responded a 'No'. She Has Just Signed One Film Post Padmavati Currently, Deepika has just signed Vishal Bhardwaj's next production to helmed by Honey Trehan. It has her reuniting with her 'Piku' Irrfan Khan. Abhishek Bachchan To Play Sahir Ludhianvi? Sources suggest that Ab Jr. has already started prepping for this biopic. A source was quoted as saying, "He is regularly listening to the immortal repertoire of Sahir's lyrics from Guru Dutt's Pyasa to Yash Chopra's Trishul. Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, had the good fortune to interact with Sahir when he worked in Kabhi Kabhie and Trishul. So Bachchan Saab is able to provide plenty of invaluable inputs to Abhishek's preparation." This Role Was Earlier Offered To SRK The superstar was quoted as saying, "It was in Red Chilles (before), then Bhansali took it over. Jasneet is the writer. I really liked the story but we have not confirmed it. Sanjay is supposed to meet me now. I think I'll meet him after Raees, if he is free from Padmavati.'' Sahir Ludhianvi Will Always Be A Part Of Me: Irrfan Khan The role was even offered to Irrfan Khan but unfortunately he had to turn it down. The actor had said in an interview, "Sahir Ludhianvi will always be a part of me and I will bring nuances of that character into other roles I play. Sahir's character has vast implications, and I got so deeply involved with the role that now I cannot get it out of me so easily. It's unfortunate I couldn't play Sahir but you will be able to see shadows of it in many roles I will essay in the future."

Well, we just hope that SLB makes some official announcement to put all the castiing rumours to rest!