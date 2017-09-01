 »   »   » BREAKING! Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Getting SPECIAL TREATMENT Inside The Jail? Insider Tells It All

Ever since, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to twenty years in jail for raping two minors, people are keen to know if he will be given any special treatment inside the prison.

Interestingly, lodged in the Sunaria Jail for the past nine months, Dalit leader Swadesh Kirad stepped out today on bail and while, speaking to media, spilled some beans on the Dera chief's countenance inside the prison.