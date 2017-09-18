 »   »   » Both LOVED Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Right To BLAME Salman Khan For RUINING Vivek Oberoi's Career?

When Vivek Oberoi made his debut in Bollywood it was said that he will be the next superstar! Soon the actor also became famous for his personal life as he started dating one of the most beautiful actresses, Aishwarya Rai.

Before dating Vivek, Aishwarya was in a relationship with Salman Khan. And we all know that Salman had threatened Vivek for having an affair with his ex. The Saathiya actor could not take it and organised a press conference against Salman and it was the biggest mistake of his life...

The Starting.. It all started on 31st March 2003 when Vivek Oberoi called a press conference claiming that Salman Khan had threatened him. Vivek Had Revealed... Vivek Oberoi had told the media that he had been receiving life threatening calls from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex Salman Khan. Aishwarya Started Avoiding Him After the infamous conference, Aishwarya started avoiding him as she did not like the way he handled the whole situation. Vivek Reveals What Happened After That... In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Vivek said, "It was like a fatwa issued against me from the powers that be." My Life Got Messed Up "When my personal life got messed up, I couldn't keep my eye on the ball.'' Even After Giving A Hit Offers Didn't Come "Even if I gave a hit, work wouldn't follow. Shootout at Lokhandwala became a huge hit, but I sat at home for a year after that.'' An Industry Insider Revealed "To what extent Salman blacklisted him from the industry is a matter of conjecture.'' Is It Right To Blame Salman Khan? ''It's easy to assume that he used his clout to ask people to exclude Vivek from projects. But then, Salman didn't get along with Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham either and they've both got work through the years.'' Vivek Made The Wrong Decision "Vivek only chose the worst films. He let go of Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli and Om Shanti Om. If your films are successful, people work with you, regardless. Vivek had 9 to 10 flops in a row." Vivek's Explanation... "Hum Tum was offered to me on the exact same day that I was supposed to begin shooting for Kisna, which was delayed since I had an accident during Yuva. Some things were just not meant to be." People Found Me Difficult "I am sure that if people found me difficult at that time, I probably was." The Fight Is Yours "Everything is personal, be it success or failure. People can be supportive but at the end of the day, the fight is yours. If you break down, the game is over."

Well, readers what do you think? Was it really Salman Khan who ruined Vivek's career or he lost his stardom because of some wrong decisions?

Also Read: When Rajkummar Rao Met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya, Something Unexpected Happened!