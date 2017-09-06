 »   »   » Is Kareena Kapoor Khan UPSET With Kangana Ranaut Over Her Fallout With Saif Ali Khan? Find Out Here!

Kangana Ranaut has been constantly grabbing eyeballs with her explosive statements. Recently, she had a fallout with Saif Ali Khan, when the latter mocked at her 'nepotism' statement, while hosting an award show.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who herself is a product of nepotism, reacted to Kangana's statement and here's what the sassy lady has to say about Kangana and the ongoing 'nepotism' fiasco.