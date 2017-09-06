 »   »   » Is Kareena Kapoor Khan UPSET With Kangana Ranaut Over Her Fallout With Saif Ali Khan? Find Out Here!

Kangana Ranaut has been constantly grabbing eyeballs with her explosive statements. Recently, she had a fallout with Saif Ali Khan, when the latter mocked at her 'nepotism' statement, while hosting an award show.
In a recent interview with Filmfare, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who herself is a product of nepotism, reacted to Kangana's statement and here's what the sassy lady has to say about Kangana and the ongoing 'nepotism' fiasco.
Nepotism Exists In Every Field: Kareena
"A lot of things seem out of context. Doesn't nepotism exist in every field? But nobody addresses that. In business families, the son takes over the business. A politician's son takes over his place."
'Not All Star Kids Have Achieved What Their Parents Have'
"These are not considered nepotism but in the industry, it makes for a nice read. Also, not many star kids have achieved what their parents have. So I don't understand why people are going on about it."
'It's All About Talent'
The actress further added, "Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It's about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would've been No. 1 stars in our country."
Kareena Gives The Instances Of Ranbir & Ranveer
"If there's Ranbir Kapoor, there's also Ranveer Singh who's not from the industry. So honestly, nepotism is overrated. More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry it's your hard work and talent that will take you far."
Kareena On Kangana
"That's exactly the reason Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she's not from the industry. If there's Alia Bhatt, there's also Kangana. It's not only about star-kids."
Kareena On Taimur's Craze Among The Paparazzi
In the same interview, Kareena also talked about Taimur Ali Khan's popularity and said, "I do understand that. But I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is."
On Taimur's Viral Pictures
"In today's times, everyone is seen and is out there. You post pictures on Instagram, on Facebook... because you want to share your life with people. Everyone is posting pictures of themselves at different events, in different outfits, tagging people..."
Why Kareena Never Hides Taimur From The Paparazzi!
"When I was pregnant, both Saif Ali Khan and I had spoken about this and how we'd handle it. He was like there's nothing to hide. He's our child and this is the way it's going to be."