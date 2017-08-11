 »   »   » A COINCIDENCE? Is Sagarika Ghatge’s Love Story With Zaheer Khan Similar To Her Chak De India Story?

We just love the pairing of Zaheer Khan and his fiancée Sagarika Ghatge. Remember, how the couple took the Internet by storm when they announced their engagement on their social media handles?

In her recent interview with a leading daily, Sagarika Ghatge talked about her 'reaction' when Zaheer Khan proposed to her and also revealed if she feels that her reel life story in Chak De India is similar to her real life story.

Is Her Real Life Story Similar To Chak De India One? "Before my family could even react to it, I started relating to it, because people had written so much about it and I had read all of that. It was much later that my family [also] realized that ‘Oh yeah, there was a resemblance," said Sagarika. Sagarika On How Zaheer Khan’s Proposal Left Her Surprised.. "Zaheer proposing to me was quite unexpected. Though I definitely knew we were thinking it was going to be the next step, I didn't know when he was going to do it." Why Sagarika & Zaheer Announced Their Engagement On Social Media? "As for announcing it on social media, it was more for people to give their blessing, because it would've anyway got out in some way or the other - we didn't want to sit down and answer those questions." Aww, That’s So Sweet! "People kept asking us, ‘What's happening', and we thought that when we have something to say, then why not just say it," says Sagarika. What About Her Wedding Plans? Talking about her wedding, Sagarika told, "The wedding is definitely going to happen towards the end of this year. Though no date has been fixed as of now, I'm quite looking forward to getting married." Is She Enjoying Courtship Period? "Well, I never really dreamed of anything as such. I'm somebody who goes pretty much with the flow. And till now, everything has been quite nice and smooth sailing. I hope it continues like that." What Does Zaheer Mean To Her? "With him, the reason I feel most connected is that he understands me. Definitely, he's a friend first, and everything [else] later. I feel that's the most important thing one needs in their partner." Has Anything Changed Post The Engagement? "He's the same caring, loving and protective person that he always has been. Of course, now there're things that we sit down and discuss together, because there're so many more topics we have to talk about as a family. Only those things have changed."

We're totally in love with the candid revelations of Sagarika Ghatge and can't wait enough for their wedding day!

Interview Credit: Hindustan Times