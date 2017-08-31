 »   »   » Is Saif Ali Khan Upset Over Being Replaced By Salman Khan In Race 3? Read His Reply..

The much awaited trailer of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Chef is out now and while attending the trailer launch event of the film, Saif Ali Khan interacted with media and gave his reaction when asked about Race 3.

"Ramesh (Taurani) told me last year about Race 3 with a new cast and new story. I wish Salman (Khan) all the best. I haven't been approached," said Saif Ali Khan.

At the same event, Saif was also quizzed about Taimur Ali Khan's popularity among B-town lovers and the actor said, "I would like to take his autograph."

While talking about his little munchkin, he also said, "I make sure I see Taimur in the morning before leaving for work & spend a lot of time later when I am back.'

On a related note, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Chef revolves around the life of a professional chef, who decides to quit his job at a restaurant and drive a food truck across India.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon (of Airlift fame), Chef is slated to release on 6 October 2017.