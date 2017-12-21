 »   »   » Is Shahrukh Khan The Reason? Priyanka Chopra Is Now Unsure About Starring In Rakesh Sharma Biopic

A few days back we had told you that Aamir Khan has opted out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic and Shahrukh Khan might step into his shoes. Buzz was that Priyanka Chopra might play the female lead.
At the recent Zee Cine Awards awards, the 'Quantico' actress confirmed that she was approached for this flick. But what she said further will take you by surprise...
Priyanka Speaks About Rakesh Sharma Biopic
The actress was quoted as saying, "I have finalized two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of them."
She Confirmed Aamir Is No Longer Doing The Biopic
"I was approached for that film when Aamir was doing it. We were supposed to do in 2019. Now, I don't know, Aamir is not in the film now."
Did She Hint At SRK's Presence In The Film
She said, "I don't know. I haven't got any confirmations. I haven't spoken to Sid (producer Siddharth Roy Kapur) or Mahesh sir. As soon as I know, I will see."
Shahrukh & Priyanka Share A Sour Equation
In the past, Shahrukh and Priyanka's growing proximity had raised several eyebrows with rumours floating that Gauri Khan wasn't pleased so much so that she made sure that the two never worked together in films thereafter.
Priyanka Is Yet To Find Her Suitable Match
At the same event when quizzed about her marriage plans PeeCee replied, "You can't plan your marriage. You should find the right guy, who is deserving... Only then I will do it. Probably, I have not got the right guy yet."
She Stands By SLB & Team In Padmavati Controversy
Talking about it, Priyanka said, "I have an incredible relationship with Sanjay sir and I admire him tremendously. I know this film will come out and people will see the art behind it."They just need to make sure that everything is sorted. I will always stand not only by Sanjay sir but also Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid for the film."