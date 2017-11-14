 »   »   » Is Sridevi WORRIED About Constant Comparisons Between Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan?

Like any parent, Sridevi is quite excited as well as nervous about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the pretty lady is all set to sashay into B-town with Karan Johar's Sairat remake that has been rumored to be titled 'Dhadak'.

Sridevi is nervous for daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's debut; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

While talking to Mid-day, Sridevi admitted that 'the excitement overrules the nervousness' and also spoke about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor facing constant comparisons with Sara Ali Khan who is debuting with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Here's what she had to say...

Sridevi Wants Jhanvi To Carve Her Own Path The veteran actress was quoted as saying, ""Children have their own mind. When it comes to her work, I don't want to advise. She must cultivate her craft all by herself, make her own choices and chart her own path." Mommy's Love She said as as a mother, she "can't help but give her tips about everything - from how to dress to what she eats." Drawing Parallels In an industry which is known for pitting actors against each other, there have been constant comparisons made between Jhanvi and her good friend Sara Ali Khan. Does That Bother Sridevi? To this, Sridevi told the leading tabloid, "Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time." She Doesn't Find Jhanvi's Friendship With Sara 'Peculiar' The 'Mom' actress concluded by saying, "You don't have to turn your face away from each other just because you are pitted against one another at work." BFF Stories From gym-sessions to chilling out together (the recent one being Deepika Padukone's impromptu bash), Jhanvi and Sara has been giving us some friendship goals!

Meanwhile, are you folks excited for Jhanvi's B-town debut? Let us know in the comments section below.