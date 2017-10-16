 »   »   » WAIT, WHAT! Is This A Leaked Poster Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sanjay Dutt Biopic?

Recently, some images of Ranbir Kapoor in his character of Sanjay Dutt from Rajkumar Hirani's Dutt biopic were leaked from the sets which raised the eyebrows of everyone.

Of course, everyone is eagerly waiting to see Ranbir step into Sanju's shoes. The actor's leaked looks have created immense curiosity and anticipation amongst Ranbir Kapoor's and Sanjay Dutt's fans. Read on to know more...



Relax Folks! It's Just A Fan-Made Poster The excitement level of the fans is so much that they have resorted to creating their version of posters for the much-awaited film before the makers officially reveal the first sneak-peek.





Hard Work, Hard Work & Only Hard Work Reportedly, Ranbir has undergone a tremendous transformation for his role in the film. The talented actor has learned the nuances and accent of Sanjay Dutt very well apart from the physical transformation he underwent for the role.

How Ranbir Transformed Into Dutt On Reel Ranbir had adopted Dutt's unique strut for the film by watching almost 200 hours of footage, transformed himself physically and also sported a wig to properly resemble the actor's iconic 90's mane.





'I Was Born To Play The Part Of Sanjay Dutt' Recently, Ranbir was quoted as saying to HT City, "Sanju Sir has been closely attached to the film. He has come on set and has been amazingly supportive. It used to be surreal for me because I am acting like him. He used to sit in front of the monitor and see some scenes and be so happy. He's like an overgrown child, who gives love to people...I feel like I was born to play this part."





'It's Not A Propaganda Film' Ranbir had further told Filmfare, "Sanjay's lived his life. He owned up to his mistakes, he's paid the price for it. He's been through much... his mother (the late Nargis Dutt) passing away just before the premiere of his film, drug abuse, being labelled a terrorist, his failed marriages, the grind of punishment... We're not trying to project Sanjay Dutt in any way, it's not a propaganda film.





Sanju's Good Friend Arshad Warsi Is Looking Forward For This Biopic The actor had exclusively told us in an interview, "I am looking forward to the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I know the script. It's brilliant. I feel it will be fortunate that people will get to see what actually happened with Sanju. Something which nobody knows. It's a sad case. Everybody just gets up, shouts and points fingers. But nobody really knows the truth. It's sad how nobody even knows anything about it. After seeing the film, everybody would say poor guy went through all this for nothing."







The Dutt biopic has a stellar cast comprising of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated for a March 2018 release.